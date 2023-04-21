Barclays Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $36.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. MKM Partners increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of PENN opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

