Barclays Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $36.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. MKM Partners increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.69.
Shares of PENN opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.78.
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
