Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.