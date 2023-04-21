Barclays Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $122.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

