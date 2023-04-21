Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 109,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

