MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $315.61 and last traded at $316.75. 145,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 736,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.