Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) by 369.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEV opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

