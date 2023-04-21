Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alset Capital Acquisition worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAX opened at $10.31 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Alset Capital Acquisition Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

