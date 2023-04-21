Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 31,398 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.76 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.