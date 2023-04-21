Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 93,467 Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,467 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $511,000.

HCNE opened at $10.17 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

