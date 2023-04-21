Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

