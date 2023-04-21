Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

ABT stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

