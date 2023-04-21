LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVB opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.