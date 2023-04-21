Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:REZI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

