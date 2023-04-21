Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,133 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

