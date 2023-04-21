Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,251 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Target Global Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 27.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,124,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $10,240,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 219,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.51.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

