BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 4%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $256.13 and last traded at $256.13. Approximately 25,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 231,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.