Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,893 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 166.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XFIN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

