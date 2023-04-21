Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEPL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

