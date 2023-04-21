Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance
Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
