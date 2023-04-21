Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

