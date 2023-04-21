Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 944,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,535,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

