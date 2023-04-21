StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.06. 814,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,325,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

StoneCo Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

