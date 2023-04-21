PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

