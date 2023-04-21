Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 985,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,077,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 540.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 298,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

