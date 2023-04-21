GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 4%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 9,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 174,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
GeoPark Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
