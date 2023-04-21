International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,308,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 2,619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,543.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

