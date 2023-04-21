International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

