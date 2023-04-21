Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. 1,236,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,819,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

