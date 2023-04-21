Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

