Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 4.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.89. 257,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,218,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

