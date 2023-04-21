Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.2 days.

Becle Price Performance

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Get Becle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.