Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Institutional Trading of Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

