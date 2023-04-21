First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.30.

TSE:FM opened at C$33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.86. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.50%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

