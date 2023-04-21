APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

