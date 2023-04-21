Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $258.89 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

