Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.27 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

