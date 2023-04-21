VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,729,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

