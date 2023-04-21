Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 173,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 384,682 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Jamf Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Jamf by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jamf by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jamf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

