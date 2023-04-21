Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Sells 16,505 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Louis Steffens sold 35,738 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,840.86.

On Monday, April 3rd, Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12.

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

