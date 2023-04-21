Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 73,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,011,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Recommended Stories
