Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 73,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,011,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

