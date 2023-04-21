Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells $1,818,335.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,625.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,550.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,816.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,878.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

