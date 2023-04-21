Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expands By 16.2%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.27. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.