AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

