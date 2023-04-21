Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 92,017 shares.The stock last traded at $52.26 and had previously closed at $50.25.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $736,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Preferred Bank by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

