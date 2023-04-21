Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Decreases By 10.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of BABYF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 80.11% and a negative net margin of 206.82%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

