Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Austal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

About Austal

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

