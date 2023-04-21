Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aperam Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. Aperam has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aperam from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

