National Bankshares Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.30.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$33.72 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.68 and a one year high of C$39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.86.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

