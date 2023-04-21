Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,050 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

