Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTP opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

