Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

